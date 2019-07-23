Rama on Duterte’s Sona: Wise decision not to mention narco-politicians

CEBU CITY, Philippines―Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama said President Rodrigo Duterte was wise to exclude the topic of narco-politicians in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday afternoon, July 22.

Rama said the President’s call for unity in government to fight corruption and illegal drugs will not bear good fruits if the topic on narco-politicians will be mentioned again.

Rama said it will cause divisiveness in government.

“Mentioning what had happened long time ago… it will become divisive,” said Rama.

The President was silent about narco-politics in his Son although he once again ordered the law enforcement agencies to strengthen the war on drugs.

Rama said the rule of law should be allowed to run its course and the Court of Justice should be left to go after those who remain to be part of the narco list.

Rama’s name emerged in the list of narco-politicians which the President announced in August 2017.

His name no longer appears in the updated narco list revealed by Duterte on March 14, 2019.

The President endorsed Rama in May 2019 elections along with Mayor Edgardo Labella, which Rama said was a clear proof that the President has found out the truth that he was never involved in illegal drugs.

In previous statements, Rama said the President may have been fed the wrong information regarding his alleged involvement into drugs.

Rama was invited by House Speaker Alan Cayetano to attend the Sona of the President at the Batasang Pambansa, which, he said, further strengthens the alliance of Partido Barug and Duterte’s party, PDP Laban.

Rama said he is glad that the President wants the barangay elections to be moved to 2022, which allows political parties to rest from the recent local and national elections.

“He surprised everybody (with his announcement) regarding the postponement of the barangay and SK (Sangguniang Kabataan) elections because that will (incur) expenses. We, politicians, thank the postponement. Otherwise, we will have to look beyond… gasto na sad (expenses again),” said Rama.

Rama said that the postponement would allow the incumbent barangays to serve their constituents longer and prove their ability to lead and serve. / celr

