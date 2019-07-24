After Duterte’s Sona revelation: AFP Centcom says no coup plans against the President

CEBU CITY, Philippines―The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is “loyal to the duly constituted authorities and the constitution.”

This was the response of Lieutenant General Noel Clement, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command, to President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement during his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, that the military is free to take over the government.

The President mentioned the military a couple of times in his Sona that ran for 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Duterte said he wanted to resign because he is not happy anymore.

He then followed this revelation with a statement about the military.

“Anytime, the military said, if you want to go out? If you want to take over… coup d’état.. go ahead. Do not bring your armors. Do not bring your weapons here. Just call me and we will have coffee,” said Duterte.

CDN Digital reached out to Lieutenant Clement for the AFP’s comment on Duterte’s statement.

Clement said the AFP definitely has no plans to stage a coup against Duterte.

He said they support the government’s program in eradicating armed groups and insurgent forces through the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“It has been hampering development of countryside so he wants to end it during his term para guminhawa buhay ng mga Pilipino (so the lives of the Filipinos will get better),” said Clement of the task force. / celr