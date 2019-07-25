8 arrested, P800k worth of drugs seized in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City, Talisay City   

Cebu City Philippines—Around P800,000 worth of alleged illegal drugs were seized in different buy-bust operations around Cebu City and in Talisay City from Wednesday night, July 24, 2015, to Thursday dawn, July 25, 2019.

In all, eight persons were arrested by members of the drug enforcement units of different police stations of Cebu City and Talisay City during the operation.

Arrested in the Cebu City buy-busts were Arvin Piesas, Reynante Auza, Jefferson Gitgano, Joseph Garcia, and Cyrus Ray Pulgo.

In Talisay City, those arrested were Maldwin Cabusas, Charlie Kim Cabusas, and Jeffrel Dihan Tavera.

Piesas, a resident of Barangay Quiot in Cebu City was arrested by the DEU of the Mabolo Police Station led by Police Captain Dexter Basirgo past 11 p.m. of Wednesday.

Taken from him was at least 15 grams of suspected shabu, which is estimated to be worth P102,000.

A few hours after, the 23-year-old Auza was arrested at the Quijano Compound by the DEU of the Cebu City Police Office with several sachets of alleged illegal substance.

After that, the Mambaling Police Precinct led by Police Captain Francis Renz Talosig, led a buy bust operation which led to the arrest of 32-year-old Gitgano, a resident of Sitio Barrio Bato in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Two large packs, eight medium packs, and sixteen small sachets of suspected shabu were seized from that raid. Its estimated value is at P615,652.

This was the biggest haul of the night.

Garcia, a resident of Sitio Lutaw Lutaw, Barangay Santo Niño, was arrested by the DEU of the Waterfront Police Station in a buy-bust in the same barangay.

Pulgo was arrested in Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay T. Padilla by operatives of the Parian Police Station.

Several sachets of shabu was recovered from both Garcia and Pulgo.

Meanwhile, the DEU of the Talisay City Police Station arrested Maldwin Cabusas, Charlie Kim Cabusas, and Jeffrel Dihan Tavera in a buy bust operation in Sitio Krasher, Brgy Lawaan III.

The operation, led by Police Captain Nazarino Emia, the Deputy Chief of the Talisay City Police Station, yielded suspected shabu worth an estimated P102,820.

Also recovered by the raiding team were two KG-9 submachine guns, three magazines of KG-9 and 20 pieces of live ammunition believed to from a 9mm caliber pistol. /bmjo