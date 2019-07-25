2 Cebu grads top July 2019 Optometrist Licensure Exam

Cebu City, Philippines — Two graduates from Cebu schools made it to the top 10 of the July 2019 Optometrist Licensure Examination.

Shayne Allysa Pelingon of the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma placed fourth with an average score of 87.90 percent while Cebu Doctors’ University’s (CDU) Israel Martinez ranked tenth with a rating of 87.01 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released on Tuesday, July 23, the results of the exams, showing that 260 out of 295 examinees passed.

PRC also recognized Centro Escolar University-Manila as the top performing school with a passing percentage of 90.91 percent followed by SWU-Phinma with a passing rate of 90.00 percent.

Along with Pelingon and Martinez, other topnotchers are Gretha Mangahas Pabustan From Centro Escolar University- Manila (89.29 Percent); Ryan Benzon Seng Caligner From Davao Doctors College, Inc. (88.16 Percent); Rae Cassandra Ortonio Viloria From Centro Escolar University- Manila (87.94 Percent); Celina Faye Baculi Valconcha From Manila Central University- Caloocan City (87.68 Percent); Jardine Nicole Clares Tan from Centro Escolar University- Manila (87.63 percent); Mc Oliver Arevalo Dorado from Centro Escolar University- Manila (87.43 percent); Rivianne Jamili Tuyco from Davao Doctors College, Inc. (87.39 percent) ; and Ric Ii Alcoseba Lim from Centro Escolar University- Manila (87.18 percent). /bmjo