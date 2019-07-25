Royet Varga scores 62 as Prayboys crush SMC Eagles

Cebu City, Philippines—Royet Varga proved to be unstoppable as he scored a whopping 62 points to lead the Prayboys to a 126-82 demolition of the SMC Eagles in the Southside Basketball League Season 3 last weekend at the Sacred Heart Center.

Varga, the Finals MVP last season, made the feat even more impressive as he completed a rare triple-double, adding 11 rebounds and 10 assists to go with five steals.

Meanwhile, Varga’s offensive explosion was not the only one last weekend as several others also had fantastic outings. Max Steinbach scored 41 points and hauled down 15 rebounds in the Grit N Grind Kings’ 92-80 win over the Conquerors.

Hubert Eamiguel also tallied 36 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Warlords past the Wildcats, 92-81, while Esrom Cuizon put up 30 points and eight rebounds in the Goaldiggers’ 88-79 victory over the Guardians.

In other games, the Irish Stallions defeated the Hoops Junkies, 80-76, as Carmelo Casino scored 25 points and also had six rebounds and three steals. The Happy Valley Walkers also proved themselves better than the Bayhawks, 91-85, thanks to Marven Bauya’s 25 points and nine boards.

Jeff Gudes also had 14 points, six boards and seven assists to push Shienkiesh past the Matadors, 90-71. And finally, James Basan had 23 points in the Warriors’ 90-72 win over Nala. /bmjo