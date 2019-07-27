In Photos: Lotto, STL outlets in Cebu City closed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lotto and Small Town Lottery (STLs) operators in Cebu City no longer opened their outlets for the day in compliance with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to have all gaming activities of the Philippine Charity Sweespstakes Office (PCSO) closed due to “massive corruption” in the agency.

Owners of two STLs and a lotto outlet in Barangay Lahug decided to already cease their operations starting today, July 27, to avoid closure by law enforcement agencies.

A STL and a lotto outlet located along the Third Avenue in Barangay Carreta and another lotto outlet in Barangay Sambag 1 were also unopened today.

An advisory with the markings “closed” was posted outside of some of these outlets. /dcb

