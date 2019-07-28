Aboitiz Football Cup competitions start

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 21st Aboitiz Football Cup has yet to have its official opening ceremonies on August 31, 2019, but it already started the competition in some of the categories on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Categories that were already contested were Inter-Company, Inter BPO (men’s and ladies), Executive Open which are all 9-a-side and the 38 Above which is the 11-a-side.

Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) President Rodney Orale said that they had to end the tournament by December.

“We will be adding night games if in case, just so we will finish the tournament on time,” said Orale.

For the past couple of years, the Aboitiz Football Cup usually begins around September then ends February or March, the next year.

Accenture opened its campaign in the Inter BPO Men’s with a 2-0 blanking of Eperformax while JP Morgan and WiPro ended their match in a 1-all draw.

In the Inter BPO Ladies, Lear and Accenture also started their bid with a point each following their 1-all draw.

The DB Alum started its bid for the Executive Open title on a high note following its 12-0 devastation of Arki Uni.

The Fatboys, on the other hand, started on a positive note with a 2-0 routing of Queen City United (QCU)./dbs