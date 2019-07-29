PB passes P305K aid to Boljoon accident victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Capitol will be disbursing a total of P305,000 of financial assistance to the victims of the vehicular accident in Boljoon town, which claimed the lives of nine individuals.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) identified a total of 52 individuals consisting of 40 pupils from two hinterland schools in Boljoon, 8 guardians, 2 teachers, and 2 municipal employees, who were on board the dump truck that fell on a cliff at Barangay Upper Becerril last July 19.

PSWDO Chief Wilson Ramos said they had already prepared the payroll for the recipients of the cash assistance from the province.

The 43 injured individuals, including the truck driver, will receive P5,000 while families of the 9 fatalities will receive P10,000.

On Monday’s session, July 29, the Provincial Board passed the resolution authored by fourth district Board Member Kerrie Keanne Shimura which gives authority to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to grant the financial assistance to the victims.

“The need to provide, grant and extend financial assistance to the bereaved families of the deceased, including those injured in the said accident is indispensable in order to facilitate the incumbent needs and other necessary support that the families need for them to fully recover from the tragedy,” an excerpt of the resolution read.

The provincial government has earlier pledged to also shoulder the hospitalization expenses of the injured victims.

“The payroll for financial assistance is already prepared. We are just waiting for the supporting documents from the victims. We have already obtained the death certificates of the fatalities, however, we still await the case summaries for the other claimants,” said Ramos./dbs