Sinas to illegal gamblers: We’ll arrest you and charge you

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gamblers, who turn to illegal gambling activities, beware!

This is the warning of Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas to those people who turn to illegal gambling because of the suspension of the gaming operations of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

He said that police would arrest these persons and file cases against them.

“We will do our best to monitor and arrest,” added Sinas.

He said that they would be on the lookout for an increase of illegal gambling activities after the closure of the lotto, small town lottery and Keno lottery outlets.

Read more: Duterte stops all PCSO gaming activities including lotto, STL

He said that they be closely monitoring for illegal gambling activities like hantak, a toss coin game; and swertres.

“Inherent na mga sugarol,mangita gyud na og sugas (Inherent gamblers will look for ways to gamble),” said Sinas.

Sinas is also asking the community to lend their hand in reporting those violators and warned about accepting money from illegal operators.

Read more: Sinas tells PCSO gambling outlet owners: Cease operations or face arrest

At least 5,ooo Small Town Lottery, Lotto outlets, Peryahan ng Bayan and Keno outlets were closed down all over Central Visayas, following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend all gaming activities under Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on July 26, 2019./dbs