Woman wearing stolen dentures tracked down, charged

A woman who stole a set of dentures and wore it around as if it was hers faces charges of theft in Indiana, United States.

The suspect Joann Childers was reported for stealing the dentures that belonged to another woman (name withheld), as per the Jennings County Sheriff Office’s Facebook post on Thursday, July 25.

On Monday July 22, 2019 Deputy Chris Gholson took a report of stolen dentures from a female in the Country Squire Lakes…

The theft victim accused Childers of stealing her teeth and “wearing them around” on Monday, July 22. Later that day, a probation officer who met with Childers stated that she was indeed wearing teeth that “clearly were not hers,” right at her own probation meeting.

Deputy officer Chris Gholson, the same officer who took in the theft complaint, later located and spoke with Childers about the complaint. While questioning Childers at her home on Wednesday, July 24, Gholson “observed the [dentures] in plain view” and saw that it “had the [victim’s] name written on them.”According to local authorities, the dentures have been recovered. Hannah Mallorca/JB