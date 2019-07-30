Up close with SM Store Lipa’s famous ‘luggage boy’ (with video)

Cebu City, Philippines—Christian Xi’an Tecson is the viral “luggage boy” from SM Store Lipa, who rose to fame last July 2018 when a video of him doing unique stunts while selling luggage went viral.

Last Monday, July 29, 2019, the 19-year-old Tecson was at the SM City Cebu as part of his tour to different SM branches nationwide.

Check Tecson in action in this clip:

SM This is how you do a demo!Kun kinsa to ang ganahan mopalit og luggage, pangitaa si Christian "Xi’an" Tecson of SM Lipa, kay PAK NA PAK mo demo! Catch his story here at CDN Digital! 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年7月29日周一

Tecson shared with CDN Digital his life since the video went viral last year.

“[Because of] that viral video, I was able to show my skill and love for work,” he told CDN Digital.

He also said that because of the video, he went on to be named the SM Store’s Customer Service Rewards National Champion in 2018, defeating all other SM Stores representatives from all branches.

“Hindi ako maka paniwala talaga, but nakaya ako dahil sa tiwala ng management sa akin sa branch namin,” said Tecson, a second year college student taking on business administration.

(I could not believe it. But I achieved this because of the trust that the management of our branch has in me.)

After winning the national level of the competition, Tecson went on to represent the Philippines in the World Department Store Forum 2019 in Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, Japan, in June 2019.

With his wit and talent, Tecson emerged first runner-up in the “World’s Best Sales Associate in the Department Store division.

“I was shocked! Imagine, 95 countries each having a representative and ako yung naging first runner-up. Thankful lang talaga ako sa opportunity and the management who believed in me,” said Tecson.

(I was shocked! Imagine, 95 countries each having a representative and I was the first runner-up, I am really thankful for the opportunity and the management who believed in me.)

So what inspired Tecson to do his stunts?

“I never did that to impress anyone,” he said. “Kung baga, gusto ko kasi yung trabaho ko and I want to be not just ordinary. Kaya nagawa ko yun. Kasi dapat always put your heart in everything that you do, kasi yan yung passion mo and talent mo yan, show it!”

(I never did that to impress anyone. I just love my job and I want to be not just ordinary. That’s why I did it because I believe that you should always put your heart in everything that you do because that is your passion and that’s your talent, show it!)

Tecson is visiting SM Store branches nationwide to help inspire them to also love their jobs.

“One thing lang talaga yung masasabi ko, minahal ko yung ginawa ko, trinesure ko yung blessing and made the most out of it. Kaya umabot ako dito and I know kaya din nila,” said Tecson.

(There’s just one thing I can say, I loved my job, I treasured that blessing and made the most out of it that’s why I am here today and I know they too can do it.) /bmjo