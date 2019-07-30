Indie Basketball Cebu semis set

Cebu City, Philippines—The Roadstar Piranhas and the SG-ARQ Builders advanced to the semifinals of the Elite Division in the Indie Basketball Cebu after they thwarted their opponents last weekend at the University of San Carlos North Campus gym.

The Piranhas got 13 points from Roberto Jayme to push them past Penthel, 67-58.

SG-ARQ’s Ronan Isidro, meanwhile, fired in 18 points to hand Penthel yet another loss, 88-83, and oust them from title contention.

The semifinal picture will see the top-ranked Lycans of businessman Dondon Aropo, which are led by spitfire guard Russel Moneva, sweet-shooting Rory Paspie and versatile forward John Velasco, face off against the fourth-ranked Piranhas.

The second ranked San Remigio, which features former MPBL players John Abad, Franz Arong and Mac Racho, will then take on SG-ARQ in the other Final Four showdown.

The semifinals will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the same venue. /bmjo