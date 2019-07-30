MCIA T2’s The Cabin Bar wins international award

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) gained another international recognition after its The Cabin Bar won the Asia Pacific Airport Bar of the Year award during the Airport Food and Beverage Awards held recently in Dallas Texas, said a statement from the GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC).

The Cabin Bar, which is operated by London-based travel food and beverage operator SSB, is located at the MCIA Terminal 2.

With its bright blue and towering canopy, the bar is located in a very central and visible location in the airport. It exudes a resort feel with its open, flowing concept and wide, spacious countertops.

The open bar enables customers to see the creativity and technique of the staff while preparing their drinks.

The FAB Awards recognizes the best in travel food and beverage worldwide.

The MCIA has been receiving a number of international awards, including recognition for its design and architecture./dcb