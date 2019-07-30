GMCAC remains committed to making MCIA a regional hub

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) remained committed to making the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) a regional hub by attracting additional flights just like the soon to start between Cebu and Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

In an emailed press statement, GMCAC said that along with the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the company is “pleased to welcome a new route in Mactan-Cebu International Airport by Philippines AirAsia to Kaohsiung, Taiwan.”

The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) adds more international flights with the thrice weekly service from Cebu to Kaohsioung, Taiwan, according to GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

GMCAC President Louie Ferrer said that the company remained committed to its goal of positioning Cebu as a hub in Southeast Asia and the Philippines.

“Our location makes MCIA the ideal jump-off point to other tourist destinations in the central and southern islands, and we are making this happen through strategic airline marketing efforts and partners such as AirAsia,” Ferrer said.

Taiwan ranked as the 5th top tourist market for Central Visayas in 2018, with arrivals reaching 84,750, up by 5.68 percent over the 2017 arrivals of 71,739.

AirAsia will service the first-ever Cebu-Kaohsiung route thrice weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday using an Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 all-economy seats. The airline, along with four other airlines, also serves the Cebu-Taipeh route.

A water cannon salute will welcome the inaugural flight from Kaohsiung to Cebu and its passengers on Thursday at 4:40 p.m.

With the addition of this new route, the Mactan Cebu Airport is now connected to 28 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations with 9 Philippine-based and 17 foreign airline partners./dbs