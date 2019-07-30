PJ Garcia gets elected as Deputy House Speaker, mulls more projects for Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Cebu’s Third District Representative Pablo John Garcia is planning more infrastructure projects for Cebu and the Visayas after he was elected as Deputy Speaker on Tuesday, July 28.

Garcia is now serving his first term as representative of Cebu’s third district which is composed of the city of Toledo and the towns of Aloguinsan, Asturias, Balamban, Barili, Pinamungajan, and Tuburan.

“I consider the position as a platform to advance the interests beyond those of my district, and more of Cebu and the Visayas: More infrastructure for the Visayas and more voice and representation in government. That is the priority,” Garcia said in a message reply sent to CDN Digital.

Garcia was elected along with Representatives Rosemarie Arenas (Pangasinan), Henry Oaminal (Misamis Occidental) and Rodante Marcoleta of Sagip Party list. With the new appointees, there are now 18 deputy speakers for the 18th Congress.

Garcia, the younger brother of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, is the only Cebuano deputy speaker in the 18th Congress.

The other deputy speakers in the lower house are Representatives Paolo Z. Duterte, Ferdinand L. Hernandez, Evelina G. Escudero, Loren B. Legarda, Conrado M. Estrella III, Prospero A. Pichay Jr., Roberto V. Puno, Eduardo “Bro. Eddie” C. Villanueva, Aurelio “Dong” D. Gonzales Jr., Johnny T. Pimentel, Luis Raymund “LRay” F. Villafuerte Jr., Raneo “Ranie” E. Abu, Neptali M. Gonzales II, and Dan S. Fernandez.

According to Section 17 of the House Rules of the House of Representatives, a deputy speaker assumes the duties and powers of the House Speaker in the absence of the latter.

Garcia, a lawyer by profession, is the third in his family to take the position of a deputy speaker.

His father former Governor Pablo “Pabling” Garcia also held the title in the 14th and 15th congress while Governor Garcia, who was previously third district representative, served as deputy speaker for the 17th Congress.