Consistency on both ends of the floor is Ateneo de Cebu’s key against rival UV

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles expect the ARQ-University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers to be at their best, so they are preparing just as hard for their winner-take-all match with a finals slot on the line in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Ateneo de Cebu head coach Rommel Rasmo, who is quite familiar with UV having battled the Baby Lancers for hardcourt supremacy for many years, said he expects nothing less than a ferocious game from their opponents.

“First of all, we know that UV will be more aggressive on offense and defense in tomorrow’s game that is why we will double our effort,” said Rasmo, one of the most decorated coaches in the league today.

Another point of focus for Rasmo’s Magis Eagles is sustained effort on offense and on defense.

“Maybe the difference that we are looking in tomorrow’s do or die game is the consistency on both ends,” added Rasmo.

Tournament organizers had earlier scheduled the game to be on Wednesday, July 31, but decided on Tuesday evening, July 30, to move it to Thursday.

Thus, the games on Thursday will see two rubbermatches being played with tickets to the finals at stake.

The other semis rubbermatch will see the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) take on the reigning high school champions, Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu (UC) after the latter beat the former, 66-60, on Tuesday. /bmjo