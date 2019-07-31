Cebu City mayor wants ‘rugby boys’ rescued, source of addictive solvent apprehended

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has asked the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to help rescue children along Mango Avenue (General Maxilom Avenue) who are known to be addicted to rugby, most commonly known as “rugby boys.”

Labella said he received reports regarding the minors, who have been causing disturbance along establishments in Mango Avenue, especially at night, as the children flock together in groups getting high on the addictive solvent.

“This (rugby boys) has been going on for many years. We need to put a stop to it,” said Labella.

Watch Labella’s interview here:

WATCH: Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that he wants the “rugby boys” along Mango Avenue to be rescued and the source of their drugs to be traced and arrested. He also said that the city will help renovate some of the police stations in Cebu City. | Delta Letigio 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年7月30日周二

With this, he asked the CCPO to conduct investigation on tracing the source of these rugby being used by children and advised them to apprehend them for selling solvent to minors.

“Although we cannot arrest these young minors, we have to find a way that we can arrest the source of this rugby they are sniffing. So we need to deploy policemen in the area until the wee hours of the morning,” said Labella.

Labella said the CCPO, led by Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, said that they will deploy more patrols in the city to rescue these children and escort them home.

The police will also help find the source of the rugby and conduct operations to the shops or traders that sell them to minors. /bmjo