Cebuano youth leader, 4 others to embark in adventure travel with Cebu Pacific’s Juan for Fun 2019

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— Cebuano youth leader Jessica Resch will join four other young adventurers in Cebu Pacific’s Juan for Fun 2019 in a quest to visit destinations to cultivate a deeper appreciation for the country.

Resch, who sits as Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president and ex-officio councilor of the Cebu City Council, is a member of the Ultimate Frisbee Philippine team and won a bronze medal in June 2019 in Shirahama, Japan.

In her profile, Resch is described as the founder of a non-profit organization called “We Feed,” which caters to the needs of underprivileged children from Cebu, Tacloban, Dumaguete, Boracay, Bukidnon and Clark.

Also in the competition are Dariel Vallez of Northern Mindanao; Bin Nur Magangcong of Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao; Jeric Cabanillas of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan (MIMAROPA); and Artus Enrique of the National Capital Region.

The five winners of Juan for Fun 2019 will bring two of their bestfriends to pre-chosen destinations in the Philippines for a week-long backpacking trip.

They will start their journey on Thursday, August 1, 2019, and will receive adventure passports with curated travel itineraries.

Team DaDa (Dariel) will go to Bacolod, Cebu and Clark (Pampanga); Team Bin will travel to Davao, Iloilo and Manila; and Team Jessica will travel to Surigao, Siargao and Davao.

Meanwhile, Team Jeric will visit Cagayan De Oro and Tuguegarao, and Team Artus will discover Puerto Princesa and Bohol.

Michelle Eve De Guzman, Cebu Pacific director for marketing, said Juan for Fun is the airline’s longest running program for the youth.

“This is our eighth year of enabling our next generation of travelers to make first moments happen,” she said during the Juan for Fun 2019 official send-off party on Thursday at the Dusit Thani in Mactan Island, Cebu.

De Guzman said Juan for Fun has 100 alumni community members.

From 3,300 entries in 2019, De Guzman said they narrowed them down to five winners and their friends.

De Guzman said they posted the questions: “What makes the life story of your nominee amazing?” and “What are they oassionate about?”

The young adventurers will be guided by travel coaches namely travel writer Jude Bacalso, TV host and social media personality Joce Pring, Becoming Filipino’s Kyle “Kulas” Jennermann and celebrity/vlogger Mikael Daez.

Daez, who is a first time mentor/coach of Juan for Fun, said he is looking forward to the stories that the adventurers will share from their travels.