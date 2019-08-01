New Bohol Provincial Police Office chief officially takes over 

Bohol, Philippines—Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal officially took his seat as the Director of the Bohol Provincial Police Office on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 after a turnover of command at the Bohol Provincial Police Office Headquarters at the Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City.

Cabal replaces Police Colonel Julius Ceasar Gornez, who served as Provincial Director in Bohol for six months.

In a message during the ceremony, Gornez thanked all those who helped him in his short stint as Provincial Director.

Gornez will now be assigned to the logistics division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), which is the post that was held by Cabal prior to his transfer.

WATCH: Here is an interview with the newly installed Provincial Director of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal.

Cabal, for his part, vowed to continue the programs of Gornez, especially with their drive against illegal drugs.

He said he will first review the assignments of different police stations in the province and check if there is a need to reshuffle. Cabal also said he plans to meet the mayor’s of different towns and the different station chiefs.

Meanwhile, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap said he is confident with the capabilities of the new Provincial Director, citing Cabal’s performance when he was chief of the Regional Intelligence Division during the Abu Sayyaf attack in Inabanga town here in 2017.

WATCH: Bohol Provincial Governor Arthur Yap speaks about the assumption of office of Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal as new provincial director of the Bohol Provincial Police.

Yap was among the noted personalities present during the turnover ceremony. Also present were Tagbilaran City Mayor John Gesnell Yap and PRO-7 Director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas. /bmjo