Cesafi Partner’s Cup Finals tips off Friday

Games Friday

(Cebu Coliseum)

5:30 p.m. – USJ-R vs. Cebu Landmasters-SHS-AdC (HS)

7 p.m. – SWU-Phinma vs. ARQ-UV (College)

Cebu City, Philippines—After several days of waiting, the three-time defending Cesafi champions ARQ-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and their latest challengers, the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, will finally face off in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals in the 2019 Partner’s Cup on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Tip off is slated at 7 p.m. right after Game 1 of the high school finals between the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles and the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars.

The Green Lancers are highly-motivated heading to the series-opener, especially after suffering a 74-77 defeat at the hands of the Cobras in the second round — a game wherein they led by as many as 20 points.

The Cobras, meanwhile, have surprised a lot of people, especially with the skill level and cohesion that they have put on display in the preseason.

All eyes will be on their student-athlete from Senegal, Lamine Thiam, who has been the chief catalyst in the Cobras’ resurgence this year.

In the high school division, the Magis Eagles and the Baby Jaguars get right into it less than 24 hours after emerging victorious in their semifinal matches against the University of the Visayas and the University of Cebu, respectively.

Ateneo de Cebu ousted UV, 69-57, while USJ-R outlasted UC, 53-46, in the rubbermatches that were held on Thursday evening. /bmjo