USJ-R, Ateneo de Cebu battle one more time for Partner’s Cup juniors title

Game Tuesday:

Cebu Coliseum

4 p.m. – USJ-R vs. Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars will do battle one more time to determine who will hoist the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup title in the high school division in the deciding Game Three on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Game time is slated at 4 p.m. with the Magis Eagles looking to carry over the momentum from their thrilling 71-67 win over the Baby Jaguars in Game 2, which knotted the best-of-three series up at 1-1.

Ateneo de Cebu head coach Rommel Rasmo asserted that they will have to make adjustments in light of their near collapse in Game 2, when they squandered away a 14-point lead.

Read: Magis Eagles take game 2 of Partner’s Cup finals against Baby Jaguars

Thankfully, promising big man Joey Villamayor sank two free-throws late in the game that put them up for good.

“For sure there will be adjustments on how we play. But what is important for me is to convince and let the players understand that they should not be intimidated on what USJR’s doing,” said Rasmo, one of the most decorated high school coaches in Cebu.

USJ-R assistant coach Eduard Sumanpan also admitted in a talk with CDN Digital that they were looking at footage of their game to see what more they can do to come away on top in Game Three.

“Yes, we are making adjustments sa Game 3. We are reviewing the Game 2 video as of the moment with the players and will discuss later about the possible solutions to all the lapses during Game 2,” the affable coach said.

With the preseason title on the line, Rasmo said that one thing is certain: it will be a tough game for both teams.

“For sure it will be a hard game for both of us. USJR is tough team but I believe as long as we will execute and give perfect effort on both ends, we will have a chance,” said Rasmo. /bmjo