Magis Eagles take game 2 of Partner’s Cup finals against Baby Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles leaned on some clutch free-throws from Joel Villamayor to lift them to a pulsating 71-67 win over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in Game 2 of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup finals on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The thrilling victory means that the two protagonists will duke it out one final time in Game Three to decide who will be crowned as the preseason champions on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4 p.m.

The Magis Eagles very nearly let this one slip away as they led by as much as 14 but let off the gas pedal in the fourth, which allowed the Baby Jaguars to bare their teeth and unleash a 14-1 run to seize the lead, 64-62, after a triple by Kevin Guibao with 4:50 left in the game.

The two teams went back and forth but the game remained tied at 67-all until Villamayor grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled on his way up for a putback with 38.9 seconds to go. With their title hopes hanging in the balance, the lanky big man kept his cool and sank both free-throws to push Ateneo de Cebu ahead, 69-67.

USJ-R had a shot at tying the game or even taking the lead but Dilcer Gaviola’s three-point attempt from the corner was off and John Aguilar sealed the Magis Eagles’ win with two more makes from the line.

Reymark Narbasa led Ateneo de Cebu with 17 points while Mike Boniel added 13.

USJ-R on the other hand, got 26 from Guibao and 13 from Gaviola. However, their other reliables — Kendrick Abarquez, Ryzel Abatayo and Diether Go — was muted in this game.