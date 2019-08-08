August 12 is regular holiday to observe Eid’l Adha

August 12, Monday, has been declared as a regular holiday in the whole country in observance of Eid’l Adha.

This was announced by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go based on the statement of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Wednesday night, August 7, according to a report by Radyo Inquirer.

Eid’l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice is one of the important holidays among Muslims.

Eid’l Adha marks the willingness of Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

It also marks the culmination of the Muslim’s annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

