‘Les Misérables School Edition will be a grandiose show’

Cebu City, Philippines—It will be a grandiose show.

This was how Sol Owen Figues, the production manager for Broadway Youth Cebu (BYC), described the upcoming “Les Misérables” School Edition which will take a place at the University of San Carlos (USC) South Campus from August 9 to 11, 2019.

“There will be a band orchestra during the performance. Others (groups) only use the minus one for their performances,” he told CDN Digital.

This is the first time that the Music Theatre International (MTI) released a license to bring “Les Misérables” School Edition to Cebu City.

The BYC’s “Les Misérables” School Edition has bigger and grander production compared to their “Miss Saigon” staging in 2018.

There are more than 40 members of the cast composed of students and professional performers.

The audience can also expect a revolving stage during the show.

“If you have not seen it (revolving), we have it here,” he added.

“Les Misérables” is a musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg based on the novel written by Victor Hugo.

The story centers on what happened in Paris, France during the 19th century.

The Cebu show is directed by Hong Kong-based Cebuano director Allan Nazareno and Cebu-based director Rudy Aviles.

The scenic design, lighting design, sound design, costume design, and costume execution are done by Faust Peneyra, Jonjon Villareal, and Jason Dampor, Shirlee Idzakovich and Gilbert Barrios, respectively.

Bringing the “Les Misérables” School Edition to Cebu City gives Figues hope in bringing broadway in Cebu back to its truest form.

“Another reason is we also want to plant a seed of musical theatre to the Cebuano youth,” he said. /bmjo