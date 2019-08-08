Hipodromo fire razes 4 houses, displaces 20 people

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An afternoon fire razed four houses and displaced 20 people in Barangay Hipodromo in Cebu City on Thursday, August 8.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Rodifer Comeros, investigator of the case, said the fire started at the ground floor of the house of Jaylord Empleo.

Comeros said that initial investigation showed that the cause of fire could be faulty electrical wiring or electrical misuse since it started at kitchen of the house.

He also said that they estimated the damage to property at P70,000.

Comeros said that the fire was reported at 1:54 p.m. and was put under control at 2:08 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

Earlier in the day at past 10 p.m., a house in Villa Verna, Barangay Marigondon was destroyed by fire.

Initial investigation showed that the fire could have been caused by an unattended mosquito coil. /dbs