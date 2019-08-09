Cebuano Ironman participants can get shot at spot in Herbalife Triathlon Team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Promising Cebuano participants of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu will get a chance to join the Herbalife Triathlon Team when they race on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Julian Valencia, who co-captains the Herbalife Triathlon Team since 2009, made this announcement.

“We are on the lookout for someone from the south, for someone from here to join our team,” said Valencia.

The Herbalife Triathlon Team is one of the strong teams to look out for in the Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 Philippines Cebu.

They have five individual participants which will include Valencia, Omar Paredes, Dwan Abantao and Ronald Molit; and an all female relay team in Laarni Anenias-Paredes and Ines Santiago.

They will be among the 2,300 participants who will be vying to top their respective categories in the Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 Philippines Cebu.

Eighteen of the 2,300 are pros while four are joining the Asian Elite. The rest are age groupers and relays./dbs