Pagasa: Fair weather expected on Ironman race day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good news for the triathletes and their fans: Fair weather is expected on Sunday, August 11, which is the race day for the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3. — a race that will include the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay.

And the weather bureau is encouraging Ironman athletes and their cheerers to hydrate and wear hats or bring umbrellas since the temperature for the day is expected to hit 33 degrees Celsius at noon.

Joey Figuracion, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan) weather specialist, said it would be wise to heed the weather bureau’s call since they would be under the sun for most of the day.

Figuracion said that it would be mostly sunny weather with a low chance of isolated rainshowers.

Aside from being a sunny day, Sunday is also forecasted to be a windy day since the winds are expected to range from moderate to strong. Despite this, the seas is expected to be calmer as compared to the last few days.

Figuracion said the gale warning would also be expected to be lifted by 4 p.m. today, Saturday, August 10.

This means that by 4 p.m. of Saturday, smaller vessels may already sail safely to the seas.

However, Figuracion said the public must remain vigilant because the gale warnings might still have the chance to continue until Sunday, if the southwest monsoon or habagat would continue to be strong./dbs