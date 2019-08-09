Labella: Ironman will bring income to Cebu City’s businesses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos are waiting for the one of the biggest triathlon race in the country, the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3, traversing three of the major cities in the island: Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Talisay cities finally running on Sunday, August 11, 2019

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said he welcomed the race since it would be expected to bring tourists who would either watch or join the race, which in turn would be good for the city’s businesses.

“Our city has hotels and restaurants. We have service-oriented establishments that will cater to the needs of these visitors. It (Ironman) is an additional income for the people of Cebu City,” said the mayor.

The Cebu City has provided free access for the Ironman route traversing the South Road Properties (SRP), the Sergio Osmeña Street, Legaspi Extension, and the SRP underpass.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced in their facebook page that these roads will be totally closed from 5 a.m. to noon for the Ironman race.

Various rerouting schemes will also be conducted during these times for public and private vehicles.

Labella said the city had not assigned cheerers along the routes, but he would be expecting the public to cheer for their favorite athletes, and they would be allowed to do so along the race routes.

Even without cheerers, the mayor said he was confident that many people would watch the race, and this would help businesses in the city even just for that day./dbs