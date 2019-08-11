Cebu Sharks maul visiting Muntinlupa Cagers in MPBL tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol thrashed the visiting Muntinlupa Cagers, 79-62, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Season on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Sharks leaned on an explosive third period performance where they outscored the Cagers, 28-9, to turn a 34-41 halftime deficit into a 62-50 lead heading to the final period.

Patrick Cabahug led the Sharks with 26 points and seven rebounds while Edrian Lao added 12 of his own to help them end a two-game slump and improve to 4-5 (win-loss). Muntinlupa dropped to 3-6./dbs