Cebu Sharks maul visiting Muntinlupa Cagers in MPBL tourney
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol thrashed the visiting Muntinlupa Cagers, 79-62, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Season on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.
Read more: Cabahug: Cebu Sharks’ team defense will be key to beating Muntinlupa Cagers
The Sharks leaned on an explosive third period performance where they outscored the Cagers, 28-9, to turn a 34-41 halftime deficit into a 62-50 lead heading to the final period.
Patrick Cabahug led the Sharks with 26 points and seven rebounds while Edrian Lao added 12 of his own to help them end a two-game slump and improve to 4-5 (win-loss). Muntinlupa dropped to 3-6./dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.