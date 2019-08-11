Long weekend mood by Ruby the dog

Cebu City, Philippines— In the mood for some long weekend chill?

Seems like this doggo is way ahead of you.

Ruby, who is an Aspin is seen to be having the best time of her life as she cools off with this cold treat from her owner, Bea Hermosilla.

Hermosilla told CDN Digital that it was past two in the afternoon of August 10, that she decided to give Ruby a popsicle treat because of how hot the weather was.

“It was hot and she was just lying on the floor, behaving, and so I decided to share with her the cold treat,” she said.

Ruby is clearly having the best time as seen in the picture with her eyes glowing with happiness and her face lighting up, who could resist not sharing a treat to this cute and lovely dog.

So, how about you? How are you spending your long weekend? Are you also spending it with your family and lovely pets? However, you spend it, whether going out to the beach with the family or just chilling out doing nothing — just take advantage of the extra time in your hands, relax and enjoy it./dbs