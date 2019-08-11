Duterte’s Eid’l Adha message: Make personal sacrifice for greater good

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte in his Eid’l Adha message on Sunday said that he hopes the public would make a “personal sacrifice” for the benefit of the majority.

“Now, more than ever, we are called to lend a piece of ourselves to endeavors that redound to the common good and benefit the most number of people,” Duterte said.

“Let us, therefore, reflect on the lessons we can learn today to deepen our faith and strengthen our resolve to bring about a society that is worthy of Allah’s continued blessings and protection,” he added.

Eid’l Adha or the “Feast of Sacrifice” is one of the most important events for the Muslim community.

It recalls the “personal sacrifice” of the Prophet Ibraham who willingly offer his son Ismail in obedience to Allah’s divine command.

“This account not only teaches us the importance of personal sacrifice, but also inculcates in us the value of submission to a higher authority, even though, at times, our feelings and emotions compel us otherwise,” Duterte said.

In observance of the said feast, Duterte declared Monday, August 12, 2019 a regular holiday nationwide. /gsg