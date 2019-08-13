Young Pinoy ballerinas bag gold medals in Annual Hong Kong Challenge Cup Dance Competition

Cebu City, Philippines— A group of young ballerinas from the Philippines took the spotlight in the eighth annual Hong Kong Challenge Cup Dance Competition held at the Y Theatre in Chai Wan, Hong Kong last July 24 to 30, 2019.

According to Joy Yi, one of the parents of the participants, the event was a good experience for the promising dancers to showcase their talent in ballet.

Yi, in a message sent to CDN Digital through Facebook Messenger, said the Hong Kong Challenge Cup is a contest open to participants from different countries, giving the event diversity in culture and groups of globally competitive participants.

“The Philippines took the stage to showcase the country’s rich ethnicity and fondness towards the arts and culture. These young Filipino dancers took home different awards and prizes from a variety of categories from the event, truly making their country proud,” the message said.

Among those who won were two Cebuanas, Sophia Marie Lily Lucito and Ysabel Ruth Unay.

Lucito was a gold medalists in the Solo Jazz age 7 to 9 category while Unay bagged a gilt in the solo classical ballet age 10 to 12.

Here’s a list of those who won in the competition:

Best Performer for the Junior Classical Ballet Solo Category Ages 7 to 9

• Mhaira Franchezca Escalante

Scholarship at Dance Masters International, Auckland, New Zealand

• Mhaira Franchezca Escalante

Scholarship at the Rambert School, London, UK

• Mary Rose Valderrama

• Ma. Venezia Arguelles

Scholarship in Ballet West, Scotland

• Benedick L. Santiago

Gold Medalists Solo Jazz ages 7 to 9

• Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito

• Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier

• Mhaira Franchezca Escalante

Bronze Medalist

• Alma Sampa

Gold Medalists Solo Jazz ages 10 to 12

• Mary Jasteen Tolentino

• Ameerah Chrischel Cosio

Bronze Medalists

• Ciel Johann Magsayo

Gold Medalist Solo Junior Contemporary ages 13 to 15

• Ma. Venezia Arguelles

Gold Medalist Solo Senior Contemporary ages 16 to 19

• Mary Rose Valderrama

Gold Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 7 to 9

• Mhaira Franchezca Escalante

• Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito

• Chloe Joy Nery

Silver Medalists

• Jamela Beatriz L. Napao

• Heart Tiffany Lechuga

• Shiori K. Ishikawa

• Chloe Chen

• Elia Klaire C. Dimapilis

Bronze Medalists

• Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier

• Anya Katrin Barredo

• Alma Sampa

• Ceana Analeigh Armamento

• Aurora Aine Po

• Olivia Gabrielle I. Manapat

• Alissa Yamada

• Princess Danielle G. Devera

Gold Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 10 to 12

• Ysabel Ruth Unay

• Mary Jhasteen Tolentino

• Ameerah Crischel Cosio

• Noreen Niduelan

Silver Medalist

• Beata Maxine Loy

Bronze Medalists

• Tracey Xuchen Tan

• Ciel Johann Magsayo

• Tanya Caroline Escurel

• Antoinella Christelle Armamento

Gold Medalist Solo Classical Ballet ages 13 to 15

• Ma. Venezia Arguelles

Gold Medalist Solo Classical Ballet ages 16 to 19

• Mary Rose Valderrama

Gold Medalists Classical Ensemble ages 7 to 9

• Hakuna Matata (and candidate for BEST JUNIOR PERFORMER) – Alma Sampa, Shirou Wang, Aurora Aine Po, Princess Danielle Devera, Anya Katrin Barredo, Mhaira Franchezca Escalante, Alissa Yamada, Betina Karmin Loy, Olivia Gabrielle Manapat, an Ceana Analeigh Armamento

• Flower Festival (Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito, Chloe Joy Nery, Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier, Jamela Beatriz Napao, Chloe Chen, Heart Tiffany Lechuga, Shiori K. Ishikawa, and Elia Klaire. C. Dimapilis)

Gold Medalists Classical Ensemble ages 10 to 12

• Valse (Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito, Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier, Beata Maxine Loy, Ysabel Ruth Unay, Jamela Beatriz Napao, Tracy Xuchen Tan, Chloe Chen, and Tanya Caroline Escurel)

• Sylphides (Mhaira Franchezca Escalante, Noreen Angela Niduelan, Ameerah Chrischel Cosio, Ciel Johann Magsayo, and Mary Jasteen Tolentino)

Silver Medalists Jazz Ensemble ages 10 to 12

• Rays of Hope (Mhaira Franchezca Escalante, Ysabel Ruth Unay, Tanya Caroline Escurel, Tracy Xuchen Tan, Noreen Angela Niduelan, Ameerah Chrischel Cosio, Ciel Johann Magsayo, and Mary Jasteen Tolentino)

To all our talented ballerinas, thank you for making the entire Philippines proud!