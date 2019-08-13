Rama wants CCMC operational in 3 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama wanted to know what is causing the delays in the reconstruction of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Rama said he wanted to especially know why ongoing works are limited at the first five floors of the six storey structure. He said that the construction project should have been completed by now.

Hospital reconstruction started in July 2015 and was supposed to be completed this year. Rama said he could not help but notice the very slow progress of ongoing construction works.

Rama, chairperson of the City Council’s Health Committee, said he is calling for a meeting with City Engineering Kenneth Carmelita Enriquez and CCMC personnel to ask for a status update of the project. He also wanted to identify means that could hasten the implementation of the construction project.

“I would like to meet them (city engineering) to discuss the CCMC (project). Mangutana ko nila asa man gyod na padung ten floors? Number two, who are the people involved. Number three, what is the timeframe?” said Rama.

In a press conference this morning, August 13, Rama said he wanted to see the hospital fully operation before his term ends on June 2022.

Rama expressed hope that Mayor Edgardo Labella would also introduce interventions to hasten construction works.

The administration of former mayor Tomas Osmeña made a commitment earlier to open the hospital’s first three floors in May or June 2019, but the Department of Health (DOH) is yet to issue accreditation for the operation of its emergency room.

In the absence of a DOH accreditation, CCMC will continue to operate the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) building located along Natalio Bacalso Avenue. /dcb