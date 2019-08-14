UV loses to La Salle in Davao
Cebu City, Philippines—The three-time defending Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers continued to struggle in the 34th Kadayawan Sports Festival Commercial Invitational Basketball Tournament as they got beaten by the De La Salle University Green Archers, 76-97, on Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019, at the Almendras Gym in Davao City.
Playing without 6-foot-10 center Lass Coulibally, UV had a difficult time containing La Salle’s talented center Justin Baltazar, who came away with 23 points.
And with no man in the middle, guard Jordan Bartlett exploded for 22 points to help La Salle clinch a seat in the finals against fellow UAAP team, the National University Bulldogs.
UV, which remained winless in three games so far, got 19 points from Gileant Delator and 11 more from Melvin Butohan.
