USC North Alumni Basketball Club Mayor’s Cup 2019 kicks off August 18

Cebu City, Philippines—Alumni of the University of San Carlos North Campus will get to strut their basketball skills on the hardcourt once again as the USC North Alumni Basketball Club Mayor’s Cup 2019 kicks off this Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the USC North Campus gym along Mango Avenue.

The opening ceremonies, which is being backed by Tiger Beer, will be graced by Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella, Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez and Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

The grand opening ceremony will have the Miss NABC pageant, after which four games will be staged highlighted by the much-anticipated clash between title contenders in Division 3, the 2011 Elevens and the 2008 Flyboys at 4:30 p.m.

That will be followed by the Seniors Division game between the 1988 Barakos and the 1985 Legends at 6 p.m. Then, at 7:30 p.m., the 1999 99ers will take on the 1997 Ronins in Division 1. The nightcap will be the match between the 2004 Rebels and the 2002 Goats. /bmjo