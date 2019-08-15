Duke Frasco chairs Committee on Visayas Development

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco of Cebu’s Fifth District has been elected as chairman of the House of Representative’s Committee on Visayas Development during a session on Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2019.

Frasco, who is on his first term as a representative, said he is looking into a consultative approach for his task on regional development, and is dedicated to address the pressing issues in the Visayas region.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress, governors, mayors, barangay captains and other officials of the Visayas,” Frasco said in a statement on Thursday, August 15, 2019. “The Committee on Visayas Development will be an effective platform to address the most pressing issues affecting our communities and Provinces so we may usher in economic development that will greatly benefit our fellow Cebuanos and Visayans.”

Before becoming a district representative, Frasco was a three-term mayor in the town of Liloan, northern Cebu, from 2007 to 2016. He also served as vice mayor of the town until January 2017, when he was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to sit as a commissioner of the Cebu Port Authority.

Frasco said he was “deeply honored and grateful for the trust and confidence given to me by my colleagues in the 18th Congress led by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, to steward President Duterte’s development agenda for the Visayas.” /bmjo