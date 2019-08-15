Palace: Pooping incident in Boracay ‘offensive’; tourists may face raps

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang felt offended over the behavior of two foreign tourists, who let her child defecate on the beach of Boracay while the other buried a diaper in the island’s powdery white sand.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the tourists could face charges.

“Well, there are rules and regulations in that place. So everyone is expected to – whether foreigner or Filipinos tourists alike, whatever – they have to follow rules and that obviously is a violation so they would be subject to suits,” Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

He advised tourists in the country to follow rules or face charges.

“So we would advise them, if they are here in the Philippines, they have to follow the rules,” he pointed out.

“[If] there is, for instance, an ordinance prohibiting those kinds of actions, then they will be sanctioned by the local authorities. If there is such an ordinance, they could be sued or fined,” he also said.

The Palace official said Malacañang was dismayed over the incident given that the government has closed the island resort for six months for rehabilitation and clean-up after President Rodrigo Duterte compared Boracay to a “cesspool.”

“It’s a violation,” Panelo said, referring to the two incidents. “Of course we are not happy about that. That is not good because we are supposed to be cleaning it then some people are messing it up, right? That’s not good.”

Asked about the Palace’s take on the twin repulsive incidents, Palace said: “Whether they are Filipinos or tourists it’s offensive to the sight. It’s not a good scene.”

He then suggested: “Maybe there should be portable restrooms there. We also need to help the tourists.” /kga