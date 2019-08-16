Visayan Music Awards 2019 winner Ferdinand Aragon to perform in ‘The Roadshow’

Cebu City, Philippines—Award-winning Cebuano singer-songwriter Ferdinand Aragon will perform in “The Roadshow” inside the popular Wish 107.5 Bus at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Aragon, himself, confirmed to CDN Digital that he will be performing in the popular bus that will be parked at a mall in Quezon City.

“I am honored to perform and to promote my songs there. I thank OPM (Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-Aawit) for organizing this for me,” he said.

The Roadshow is a program of Wish 107.5 Bus, a mobile radio bus based in Quezon City.

The Cebuano singer will sing “Matag Piraso,” his winning piece during the Visayan Music Awards 2019.

Aragon made history last July 27, 2019, at the Oakridge Pavilion in Mandaue City after being hailed as the first grand winner of the songwriting competition.

Aside from Aragon, alternative rock band Mayonnaise and Janah Zaplan will also be performing later at the popular bus.

This will be Aragon’s second time to perform inside the popular bus. His first time was in January 2019.

His fans will also witness his latest single, “Dinamalayan” which was launched on July 31, 2019, in Quezon City during the last day of the Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino 2019 celebration.

For his third song, Aragon will sing, “Ingat,” an official entry of Himig Handog 2019, which will be interpreted by I Belong To The Zoo during the grand finals.

A native of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, Aragon is an award-winning singer and songwriter in the country.

He is not a newbie in songwriting competitions. Aragon was the grand winner in Kanta sa Kasing Kasing 2018 and finished second runner-up in Philippine Pop 2018. /bmjo