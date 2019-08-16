Two years of authentic Spanish cuisine at Enye by Chele Gonzalez 

Enye by Chele Gonzalez has establish itself as a go-to place of food enthusiasts seeking comfort in authentic Spanish cuisine. Boasting a wide selection of modern and classic Spanish specialties carefully curated by renowned chef, Chele Gonzalez – it’s no wonder why this dining outlet in the Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan thrived to be one of the most award winning dining outlet in the area in its two-year operation.

As Enye by Chele Gonzalez celebrates its second year anniversary, the culinary team behind this multi-awarded restaurant put together a special 4-course set menu influenced by the vibrant and flavorful culinary traditions of Spain.

The anniversary menu celebrates both authenticity and creativity while providing premium and top self-quality products for an indulgent night. The 4-course menu includes a white snapper and scallop ceviche with strawberry gazpacho for entrée; followed by rock lobster with cauliflower textures and garlic butter. For main take a bite of the savory Solomillo de Vaca con Terrina de Patata y Mermelada de Hongos, its grilled beef tenderloin with potato terrine and porcini jam. For dessert, enjoy the decadence of Torrija con Helado de Anis, milk brioche with anise ice cream.

One can enjoy this special set dinner menu this August at Php 2,000 net. For those who likes to pair this with wines, a selection of Spanish labels will be available from Php 220 net per glass or Php 2,600 net per bottle.

If you want to see the chef behind this famed restaurant in action, reserve a table from 17th -19th Augusts when Chele Gonzalez is in town to meet patrons and regulars.

Enye by Chele Gonzalez is located at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan. For inquiries and reservations, call 401 9999 or email [email protected]

Follow Enye by Chele Gonzalez on Facebook and Instagrama at @EnyeMactan.