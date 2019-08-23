CVFA booters still need to win remaining games to stay in second spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) kept its bid to advance to the national finals alive by climbing back to the second spot in the standings of the Visayas eliminations of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championships.

The team now has accumulated points of 10 equivalent to its win-loss-draw record of 3-2-1. This after they won against the Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA), 11-0, last August 17, 2019 in Baybay, Leyte.

Despite climbing back to the second spot, CVFA must still win its last two remaining home games to be able to stay at number 2 because only the top two teams in the Visayas elimination will be able to advance to the national finals stage in September in Manila.

The CVFA will next face Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) on September 7, while its cancelled match against Panay FA has yet to be rescheduled. It was supposed to be played last August 10, however, Panay FA asked for a cancellation as they did not want to travel to Cebu due to bad weather.

The top spot is still being held by Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) which now has a total of 16 points owing to its 5-1-1 record. Whether or not they lose their last match against Panay FA on September 5, NOFA is already assured a slot into the national finals.

The battle for the remaining slot is tight with NOSIRFA just a point behind CVFA at nine (9) points with its 3-3-0 card. While Panay FA also still has a chance to get the remaining slot as it is just also a point behind NOSIRFA at the fourth spot.

Panay FA has eight (8) points with its 2-1-2 card.

Aside from CVFA, NOSIRFA will be facing EVRFA this Saturday, August 24. Panay FA, on the other hand, still has three remaining games. Aside from NOFA and CVFA, Panay FA still has to face EVRFA which is languishing at the bottom rung as it has yet to pose a win in the tournament./dbs