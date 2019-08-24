A cute dog picture that caught the culprit

CEBU CITY, Philippines—They say when someone can’t look you in the eye they are guilty of doing something that’s not so desirable.

Well, that’s the exact situation that happened in Karmi Castillo’s household when she found out that one of her fur babies ruined one pair of her slippers.

“Hindi ko talaga alam sino ang sumira, pipicturan ko sana sila naka face the wall pero si Mingming di makatingin,” Castillo said.

(I did not know who ruined it and I was about to take a picture of them facing the wall but Mingming can’t look me in the eye.)

Mingming, a five-year-old Shih Tzu, lives with her other siblings in their house in Iligan City in northern Mindanao.

Castillo told CDN Digital that her six fur babies were usually behaved, but at times they could also be mischievous.

“Natawa na lang ako kasi kasalanan ko naman na naiwan ko ang bago kong tsinelas, tho super behave sila most of the time pero my time din na marupok sila,” she said.

(I just have to laugh it off because it was my fault that I left my new slippers there. Although, they are super behave but most of the time, they are mischievous.)

Castillo found out what happened to her slipper, and then asked all her dogs to line up and face the wall for their punishment, and while she was calling all their attention, Mingming was the only one who did not face Castillo.

Castillo posted on Facebook, Friday, August 23, the photo of the dogs lining up which caught the netizens’ attention.

As of August 24, at 10:48 a.m. the photo has already reached 3,400 comments, 18,000 shares, and 30,000 reactions.

Looks like you still have some explaining to do, Mingming, /dbs