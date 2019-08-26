12-hour water supply interruption to affect cities of Cebu, Talisay on Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Make sure to store water.

This was the advise of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) after it announced today, August 26, a 12-hour water interruption that will affect consumers in the cities of Cebu and Talisay on Wednesday, August 28, because of the need to implement a major leak repair.

Affected areas will include parts of Gorordo Avenue, Gen. Maxilom Avenue, MJ Cuenco Avenue, pier area, and Barangays Mabolo, Labangon, Banawa, Mambaling, Basak, Kinasang-an, Pardo, Quiot in Cebu City and the neighboring Talisay City.

“Under MCWD’s Water Safety Plan, leaks need to be repaired immediately to prevent any contamination. The water district is appealing for the affected consumers’ cooperation and patience,” MCWD said in an advisory released this morning.

The advisory said that MCWD will have to implement a major leak repair on a portion of a 700-millimeter transmission pipe located within the vicinity of the Pleasant Homes Subdivision in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Repair works will be implemented from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The 12-hour repair work will include the draining of the pipe which will take hours since the pipe carries thousands of gallons of water per hour. A leak repair includes welding or replacing the damaged portion of the pipe. Aside from stopping the loss of water, repairing leaks ensures the improvement of the water pressure and supply in the areas served,” said the MCWD advisory.