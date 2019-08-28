Gwen: No town, city will be left out in this year’s Suroy-Suroy Sugbo 

CEBU CITY—The towns and cities that were left out in the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo will now have the chance to show their attractions in the this year’s edition of the tour to be held in October or November.

This was revealed by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia after only selected towns and cities were included in the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo during the previous administration.

Garcia, who defeated Agnes Magpale in the 2019 May midterm elections, said the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo under the present administration will include all component cities and municipalities, especially since this is what the essence of the event is supposed to be.

“We will revert to the old strategy,” she said. “As governor again, it is my responsibility to define the policy of Suroy-Suroy (Sugbo). We will go back to what the Suroy Suroy was.”

The governor said that all towns and component cities should be given equal opportunity to showcase their attraction.

“We will really give each and every town, regardless of political affiliation, the chance to shine by bringing our tourists and stopping at every town for them to appreciate the culture, handicraft and food,” Garcia said.

Also, the governor said that she will personally lead the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, as she had done in the past, to show its importance, not only to the tourists, but also to the people in the areas that will be included in the tour.

“A governor should show not just by words but also by deed that they are given importance by the chief executive of the province of Cebu,” Garcia said.

She revealed that the first tour would be scheduled either on the 4th week of October or the second week of November.

“We are trying to see the best time. It will definitely cover 22 towns and cities,” Garcia said, adding that all local government units in the first, second and seventh districts, and one in the third district would included in the first tour package that will be called Southern Heritage Trail.

The province’s tourism office would conduct an inventory of all available rooms in the towns that will be covered by the Suroy Suroy package, the governor said.

She will then talk with the resort owners and operators to set the standards for all rooms, in terms of cleanliness and amenities as well as how the tourists will be received when they arrive after a long day of travel. The tour will be three days and two nights.

Once the specific date for the tour will be set, Garcia said they will ask the resort operators to reserve rooms for the participants of the tour. /bmjo