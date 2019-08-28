‘Jenny’ re-intensifies while exiting PAR; Storm signals lifted

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau lifted all storm warning signals nationwide on Wednesday even as Tropical Depression Jenny re-intensified into a tropical storm while heading out of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 11a.m. weather bulletin, said “Jenny” was last spotted 290 kilometers West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving northwest at 40 kph.

“Jenny” is expected to leave exit PAR between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Pagasa said that the parts of the country may still experience light to heavy rains due to southwest monsoon.

It added that light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may prevail in Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Mindoro provinces, Romblon and Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands).

Meanwhile, scattered rain shower may be experienced in the Bangsamoro region, Ilocos region, Zambales and Bataan still caused by southwest monsoon.

Sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of Luzon and the western seaboard of Visayas due to rough sea conditions, Pagasa warned. /gsg