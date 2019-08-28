Talisay City Hall offers burial assistance to indigent residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Indigent Talisay City residents can now avail of burial assistance from City Hall.

Mayor Gerard Anthony Gullas Jr. entered into an agreement with the management of Mt. Olive Eternal Life Corp. and the St. Francis Memorial Homes today, August 28, to facilitate the release of the city government’s P8, 000 burial package.

Applicants will only be required to present a barangay-issued certificate of indigency, registered death certificate, funeral contract and a valid identification card to avail of the program.

“I can assure our constituents especially those who can’t afford to shell out to bury their dead loved ones that the city is ready to assist them in this aspect,” Gullas said in a Facebook post at past 2 p.m. today, August 28.

“Losing a loved one is a difficult thing. But what is more difficult is preparing for the funeral and internment especially if you are already overburdened by other expenses such as hospitalization, etc. Namatyan na gani ka, nag utang utang paka, human, mangita paka ug kwarta ika bayad sa haya ug lungon,” he added.

The relatives of the deceased can visit the City Social Welfare Office that is located at the upper ground floor of City Hall building for the processing of their request for burial assistance.

Gullas said that the burial assistance program is an addition to the free laboratory services that they are also giving out to indigent city residents.

“We are now just a few steps closer to coming up with a “Womb to Tomb” package for our constituents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gullas expressed appreciation to the support that the City Council led by Vice Mayor Alan Bucao gave for passing a resolution that granted him authority to enter into a MOA with Mount Olive and St. Francis Memorial Homes.