Aboitiz Construction, Austal Philippines sign MOA for building of offshore patrol vessels

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Aboitiz Construction Inc. will collaborate with Austal Philippines Pty. Ltd. for the possible construction of offshore patrol vessels (OPV).

Austal Philippines submitted a bid to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to build six new OPVs, according to a press statement from Aboitiz Construction Inc.

Aboitiz Construction, signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Austal Philippines Pty Ltd, establishing a partnership to bolster the latter’s bid with the AFP.

The MOA shows Austal Philippines’ continued confidence in Aboitiz Construction after it successfully designed, developed, and constructed six assembly bays in Austal’s expanded shipbuilding facility in Balamban, Cebu.

The newly expanded assembly bays will allow OPVs to be constructed in Cebu.

Under the MOA, Austal identified Aboitiz Construction as the potential local subcontractor if it succeeds in its bid.

Aboitiz Construction offers a competitive advantage because it operates a fabrication shop beside the Austal shipyard within the Balamban economic zone in West Cebu.

If Austal’s bid wins, Aboitiz Construction will undertake the cutting and fabrication of the OPV steel hulls.

The tapping of a Filipino contractor that has a proven track record in fabrication and steelworks like Aboitiz Construction is seen to strengthen Austal’s bid, which combines Australian marine technology and world-class Filipino workmanship.

Wayne Murray, president of Austal Philippines, expressed optimism about the collaboration with Aboitiz Construction.

“Since 2011, Austal Philippines has become an integral partner of the global Austal Group in building revolutionary high-speed ships for governments, navies, and ferry and offshore operators around the world and we can contribute our expertise to help modernize the naval fleet of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Murray said. “We believe that we can pursue the bid with Aboitiz Construction as our preferred local contractor for this endeavor,” he said.

Alberto Ignacio Jr., Aboitiz Construction president and chief operating officer, assured Austal Philippines of its strong support in this collaboration.

Ignacio cited the company’s many years of experience of the company in fabricating hulls and other steelwork for clients in Japan, USA, and Canada.

“Our record of repeat international orders throughout these years will show the quality and competitiveness of our fabrication services,” Ignacio said.

He added that their partnership with Austal would enable Aboitiz to further demonstrate the company’s growing capability as a trusted local contractor for international customers and further enhance their brand promise to advance business and communities. /bmjo