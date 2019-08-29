Coast Guard’s probe of Lite Ferry 16 fire incident has yet to start

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Northern Mindanao (PCG-10) has yet to start their investigation on Lite Ferry 16, which caught fire while nearing Palauan port in Dapitan City on Wednesday dawn, August 28.

Lite Ferry 16 left the port of Samboan, 146.5 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, and was only about 1.5 nautical miles or about 2.778 kilometers from Palauan port when it caught fire.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) spokesperson, said their counterparts in Region 10 would lead the investigation since the incident happened within their area of responsibility.

However, Encina said they would be willing to send their personnel if PCG-10 would ask for their assistance.

“Hindi pa po (nagsimula yung investigation) until such time na ang barko ay madala na sa port para masimulan yung thorough investigation,” Encina said in a phone interview.

(The investigation will not begin until such time that the ferry will be able to dock at the port for the thorough investigation.)

As of Thursday, August 29, Lite Ferry 16 is anchored in the seas off Plaridel Port in Misamis Occidental.

An oil spill boom is placed around it to prevent a possible oil spill. Lite Ferry 16 contains around 19,000 liters of fuel.

Encina said some personnel from PCG-10 had been deployed to look after the ship while they were extracting its fuel.

Encina added that on their latest update, there were 245 individuals rescued from the ferry fire while three were confirmed dead.

The updated manifest of Lite Ferry 16 from Samboan port enlisted 201 passengers and 38 crew members including its captain or a total of 239 individuals.

Encina explained that the 9 person difference between those listed in the manifest and those, who were rescued, are accounted on crew members of cargo trucks that were on board the ship.

“As of today, wala na pong naghahanap ng missing na kamag-anak na positive na nakasakay sa barko. But chine-check pa rin po natin isa-sa yung mga pangalan sa manifest at kung sino yung mga survivors,” Encina said.

(As of today, no one has been looking for missing relatives who were onboard the ship. But we are still verifying and counterchecking the names in the manifest with those who survived.)/dbs