‘The Great Indoors’ excitement for kids at SM Seaside

Children are not only naturally curious but also full of energy and imagination. Parents, on the other hand, want a safe environment for their active and imaginative kids.

At SM Seaside City Cebu, children can now experience the excitement of the outdoors with “The Great Indoors,” an indoor obstacle course installation courtesy of Spartan Race Philippines inside the mall.

SM Seaside together with Island Premium Paints co-presented this installation to give children and parents an alternative playground for the rainy season.

The Great Indoors was designed to be an obstacle course where children could experience challenging activities while visiting the mall. This indoor activity is friendly for ages as young as four years old and is open for children up to 14 year old.

Parents or guardians will be required to sign a waiver before enrolling their kids. There will be people assigned to guide the kids all throughout the activity as well.

A painting session is also availble for those who will enroll.

The Great Indoors is located at the Mountain Wing Atrium, Lower Ground of the mall. /dbs