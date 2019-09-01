20 football coaches in Cebu pass PH Youth Coaching Certificate course

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 20 football coaches in Cebu passed the Philippines Youth Coaching Certificate (PYCC) hosted by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) which ended Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The course started last August 26 and was held at the Southwestern University. The PYCC is the first step to becoming a licensed football coach.

The 20 are Carlito Abadia Jr., Junroe Anthony P. Aroma, Gilbert Magno Braganza, Thomas Christian Butcher, Brient A. Cabarrubias, John Lord Escatron, Kore Koremarius, Elkan Ledesma, Rico Ramirez, Jopeness Ramoneda, Reuben Ranille, Benjamin John Sanchez, Chanda Solite, Ian Uba, Mark Kevin Uy, Gerald Pacquiao, Felix Mukuna Mutombo, Lukman Hassan Abdulrahman, Ahmed Waberi and Ritchie Muscoso.

These coaches will now be able to coach in tournaments sanctioned by the CVFA. They will also be now eligible to take the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) C Coaching Certificate Course.

The PYCC was handled by PFF Coaching Education head Marlon Maro, who is also here for the three-day extension of the C license course which the CVFA also hosted last June.

These licensing courses for football coaches are also part of the preparation for the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup, the biggest and longest running football tournament organized by the CVFA in partnership with the Aboitizland.

This initiative is in line with the CVFA’s thrust that aside from developing players, coaches and referees should also be developed.

Also, because the PFF is now strict about implementing its policy of a team being coached by at least a C-licensed coach before being allowed to join a tournament in all its regional football associations.|dbs