Trips of small sea vessels to parts of Easters Visayas suspended due to bad weather

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has suspended trips for small sea crafts bound for areas affected by Tropical Depression (TD) Liwayway and the southwest monsoon.

PCG-7 spokesperson Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina said vessels below 250 gross tonnage cannot sail to areas within the seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Southern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued Gale Warning no. 5 at 5 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, warning that rough to very rough sea conditions are expected in the said areas.

As of recent Pagasa weather bulletin issued at 10 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, the eye of TD Liwayway was 335 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

TD Liwayway is travelling north-northwest with speeds of 35 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour. /bmjo